HSE sends out warning about dodgy gas fitters working across Portsmouth and Havant
A warning has gone out to anyone in Portsmouth and Havant who has had gas work carried out recently – check that the person who came round is registered and qualified to make sure what they have done is safe.
The Health and Safety Executive is investigating after many reports of illegal gas fitters working across Portsmouth and Havant.
It says that in several cases work that was carried out had to be re-done by a different engineer who was a Gas Safe registered worker.
A statement from the HSE says: ‘Anyone who has had gas work recently carried out in their home should check that the work has been undertaken by a competent Gas Safe registered engineer. This is easily checked on the Gas Safe website.
‘By law, anyone working with gas must be listed on the register.
‘Where residents in Hampshire think that gas work may have been carried out by an unregistered gas fitter, the gas work should be checked by a Gas Safe registered engineer. Concerns should also be
reported to Gas Safe.’
The HSE has not named any companies or people who are suspected of working without being Gas Safe registered. But it has said it will prosecute anyone who is caught working without the correct licence.
This month Portsmouth plumber Peter Read, who traded as A.C.E Plumbing and Heating in Portsmouth, was jailed for 20 weeks after installing a new gas central heating boiler for a customer in January 2020. The work was found to be substandard and he was not on the Gas Safe register.
HSE inspector Nicola Pinckney said: ‘While gas is an incredibly safe way of fuelling your home, any work carried out should be done by an engineer who is on the Gas Safe register.
‘HSE will investigate any rogue fitters operating in the area.’
HSE recommends homeowners get gas appliances, flues, and pipework regularly maintained and serviced every year by a qualified engineer listed on the Gas Safe Register.
If you smell gas call 0800 111 999. More information on what to do if you smell gas can be found at: What To Do in a Gas Emergency – Gas Safe Register
For more information on gas health and safety visit HSE’s website – hse.gov.uk/gas/