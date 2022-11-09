Mr and Mrs Santa Claus is welcoming customers at Whiteley Shopping Centre. The Market Square shop is selling all things festive until Christmas Eve.

Graham Budd and Mandy Chalk, owners of Mr and Mrs Santa Claus, said: ‘Having done this for over 15 years, our family run business is a prominent feature in our calendar and each year we eagerly await its anticipated return. From our carefully curated design to the joy on customers faces as they walk through our doors, now that's real Christmas magic.

‘Small independent businesses are at the heart of our community and without being provided opportunities to thrive, they would no longer exist. So, thanks to Whiteley for this opportunity and for being so welcoming and friendly, it’s a pleasure to be here.’

Mr and Mrs Claus specialises in a range of Christmas homeware and decorations, including candles, wreathes and baubles. The store opened its doors on Monday. It will be open between 10am and 5.30pm Monday to Wednesday, 10am to 6pm on Thursday and Friday, 9am to 7pm on Saturday and 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sunday.

Mia Gordon, centre director at Whiteley, said: ‘Supporting our local community is incredibly important to us, so it’s great to be able to welcome and host another independent retailer at Whiteley. With less than 50 days to go until the big day, we’ve no doubt that it’ll prove very popular with our visitors and help them get into the Christmas spirit.’

