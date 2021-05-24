Independent shoe shop Solent Shoes in Portchester calls for customers to step up and shop local

Solent Shoes, in Castle Street, Portchester, opened in 2019 selling a wide range of footwear and accessories for men and women.

Owner Amanda Kent, a trained and qualified shoe-fitter with the Society of Shoefitters, said that after a tough year that saw them close for seven months, she is overjoyed to be back doing what she loves.

She said: ‘We have a great range of fashion footwear from Caprice, Legero and Skechers alongside more specialist wider fitting brands such as DB wider fit, Padders and Cosyfeet.

Amanda Kent runs an independent shoe shop, Solent Shoes in Portchester Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘Initial signs after re-opening in April have been really encouraging and we are not only seeing our regular customers return, but also those just discovering the shop.

‘So spread the word please to your friends and family. They may benefit from our services or know someone who may just be looking for a little extra customer service.

‘We obviously cannot do this alone she says, but with the support of our local residents we can make a difference to our local area

Amanda Kent and her mother Doreen Leacock in her shoe shop on 6 May 2021 Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘If you want to keep your local high street - shop small and shop local.’

Amanda started her career as a shoe sales assistant in an independent shoe shop in Towcester, Northamptonshire, where she learnt about great customer service and shoe fitting.

After a career in finance and more than 30 years later, she decided to set up her own independent shoe shop.

She said: ‘I run my shop the old-fashioned way and get to know my customers. I am very fortunate as I really enjoy what I do and get a huge sense of pride when I can help customers that have found it difficult to find correctly fitted footwear in the past.’

Solent Shoes in Portchester Picture: Habibur Rahman

The shop is a family affair – Amanda’s mum, Doreen often comes in to help, Amanda’s husband Matt and son Kienen are also a big part of the success alongside other family members that have helped to serve in the shop and decorate.

During the lockdown Amanda offered free local delivery and footwear advice over the phone, but she also wanted to help the community so she helped to deliver hot meals to residents organised by Portchester Community Association.

‘It was lovely to see some of my customers on their doorstep,’ she said.

‘And recognise all their lovely slippers that had been bought from my shop.’

