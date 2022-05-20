Imtiyaz Mamode started selling American products after a customer recommendation, and now his Premier Store is a social media sensation. Picture: Mike Cooter (161221)

Inside a Gosport shop that has gone viral on TikTok for selling American sweets

THE Premier Shop in Gosport famous for selling American sweets has a large array of products to choose from.

By Freddie Webb
Friday, 20th May 2022, 5:11 pm

Ever since millions of people watched a clip of the Wych Lane convenience store on TikTok, the business has become a must-see location.

Customers have travelled from across the UK to buy products from across the Atlantic, with one person spending £331 in the store.

Manager Imityaz Mamode said ‘it’s been wonderful’ to see how popular his shop has become.

Mr Mamode, who opened the shop in 2019, started selling American products after a customer recommendation.

Dozens of brands of sweets, cereal, and fizzy drinks stack the shelves – the shop even has its own Tango Ice Blast machine.

Here are some of the brands which customers can buy, be sure to click through all the pages.

1. TikTok Premier Shop Gosport

The shop sells several varieties of Mountain Dew, some of which are hard to find in the UK. Picture: Mike Cooter (161221).

Photo: Mike Cooter

2. TikTok Premier Shop Gosport

Hershey's Bars are usually hard to find in Britain, but they are sold at the store in Wych Lane. Picture: Mike Cooter (161221).

Photo: Mike Cooter

3. TikTok Premier Shop Gosport

The Premier Store sells Kool-Aid in every flavour. Picture: Mike Cooter (161221).

Photo: Mike Cooter

4. TikTok Premier Shop Gosport

Dozens of American breakfast cereals stack the shelves, including Lucky Charms. Picture: Mike Cooter (161221).

Photo: Mike Cooter

