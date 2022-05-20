Inside a Gosport shop that has gone viral on TikTok for selling American sweets

Ever since millions of people watched a clip of the Wych Lane convenience store on TikTok, the business has become a must-see location.
Customers have travelled from across the UK to buy products from across the Atlantic, with one person spending £331 in the store.
Manager Imityaz Mamode said ‘it’s been wonderful’ to see how popular his shop has become.
Mr Mamode, who opened the shop in 2019, started selling American products after a customer recommendation.
Dozens of brands of sweets, cereal, and fizzy drinks stack the shelves – the shop even has its own Tango Ice Blast machine.
Here are some of the brands which customers can buy, be sure to click through all the pages.