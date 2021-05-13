Instagram is adding this feature - here's what users need to know

Instagram has added a new section on user profiles allowing people to specify their pronouns.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Thursday, 13th May 2021, 10:27 am
Instagram. Picture: LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images

The Facebook-owned platform said the new field is available “in a few countries, with plans for more” though it has already been spotted on some UK accounts.

People can pick up to four pronouns, from a selection chosen by the social network.

Read More

Read More
Brittany Ferries considers running ferry service to Portugal from Portsmouth to ...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Users are able to request other pronouns that do not already appear as an option via a form on Instagram’s help page.

‘We’ll continue to update the list of terms over time, so that more people around the world can share their pronouns more easily,’ Instagram said.

SEE ALSO: 9 jobs with a salary of over £40,000 you can apply for in the Portsmouth area

It is also possible to make pronouns only visible to those who follow the account.

Vishal Shah, the platform’s vice president of product, added: ‘It’s another way to express yourself on Instagram and we’ve seen a lot of people adding pronouns already, so hopefully this makes it even easier.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe her e for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.