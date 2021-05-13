Instagram is adding this feature - here's what users need to know

Instagram. Picture: LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images

The Facebook-owned platform said the new field is available “in a few countries, with plans for more” though it has already been spotted on some UK accounts.

People can pick up to four pronouns, from a selection chosen by the social network.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Users are able to request other pronouns that do not already appear as an option via a form on Instagram’s help page.

‘We’ll continue to update the list of terms over time, so that more people around the world can share their pronouns more easily,’ Instagram said.

It is also possible to make pronouns only visible to those who follow the account.

Vishal Shah, the platform’s vice president of product, added: ‘It’s another way to express yourself on Instagram and we’ve seen a lot of people adding pronouns already, so hopefully this makes it even easier.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron