27-year-old Ruth Hansom was inspired by her love of sour beers and seasonal produce to create a rhubarb and hibiscus flavoured beverage for the Powder Monkey Brewery in Gosport. Head brewer Mark Hamblin added hibiscus to the recipe to give the beer – named ‘Embrace’ after this year’s IWD tagline ‘embrace equity’ – a ‘smooth malt body before moving towards a refreshingly tart finish.’

Ruth said: ‘I’ve been very much influenced by British seasons and produce so bringing in that rhubarb on March 8 for International Women’s Day, when it’s in season really helps. This is such a versatile drink, it would go so well with a bag of pork scratchings in the pub but could also easily be paired with a delicate mackerel dish or even a cheese plate.’

Pictured is: Head brewer Mark Hamblin and chef Ruth Hansom. Picture: Sarah Standing

Ruth explained she hopes to encourage women into brewing and cookery, which she said can prove ‘daunting’ industries. The award-winning chef got a job at the prestigious Ritz hotel in London at the age of 17. Her other achievements include reaching the final of the BBC’s Great British Menu competition in 2020, and designing a menu for The Boathouse 4 restaurant in Portsmouth’s Historic dockyard which recently reopened.

Ruth added: ‘In the past I’ve overlooked candidates because of their inflexibility to working hours. On reflection, why should someone who could be a great asset to my team be ignored because they perhaps needed evenings off to do the school run?

‘There is so much talent out there and businesses just need to be a little more supportive of people’s individual needs.’

From left, Andy Burdon, co-founder and CEO, Ruth Hansom, chef, and head brewer Mark Hamblin. Picture: Sarah Standing

Powder Monkey Brewing Company CEO Andy Burdon said: ‘It's just showcasing the work that everyone is doing in the industry and the cross industries between brewing and cheffing and really saying: ‘Let’s recognise that. What better way to recognise it than through brewing a beer collaboratively?

‘It’s so important that we all make small changes towards equality in the workplace. Your change may seem minor, but together we can make a difference.’

Some proceeds from the drink - available to pre-order from March 23 - will be donated to Catalyst, a charity which supports minority groups in the workplace.