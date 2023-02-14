Exterior of Burnley's branch of Tim Horton's gives an idea of what the new Gosport branch will look like. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The chain was given planning permission for a new branch in Gosport, which will be its first in Hampshire, at a meeting of Gosport Borough Council on February 8 despite some local concerns in may have a negative impact on the area.

This is everything we know about the plans so far:

Where will the new restaurant be?

Sweet treats at Tim Horton's. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The new building will be situated at Fareham Business Park in Lederle Lane, Gosport adjacent to KFC.

What is proposed?

The coffee shop/restaurant building would be situated to the west of the site with car parking on its eastern side and the drive-through lanes on the southern side of the site. The proposals include an outdoor seating area on the east side of the building. No details of the hours of opening hours have been shared yet.

What will it sell?

Sweet treats at Tim Horton's. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Hot drinks, doughnuts and pancakes and other fast-food items will be on the menu which will also include breakfast items and burgers.

Why is Tim Horton’s so famous?

in 1964 Tim Horton, a National Hockey League Legend, opened the first store in Ontario in Canada and then later introduced its famous ‘The Timbit’ in 1976 which has become iconic with the restaurant's customers. It opened its first UK branch in 2017. When the chain opened a branch in Chichester, West Sussex last year there was great excitement with people queuing from the early hours of the morning to be among the first in line for its opening.

How many jobs will it create?

The proposed drive-through restaurant is estimated by the applicant to create 50 FTE jobs.

When will it open?