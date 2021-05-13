Is this Portsmouth's most popular cocktail?

What is Portsmouth's favourite cocktail? Picture: Buda Mendes/Getty Images for Diageo

It is a global celebration of all things shaken or stirred.

World Cocktail Day takes place every year on May 13 and it was picked because on that day in 1806, The Balance and Columbian Repository published what is said to be the first definition of a cocktail.

They were defined by the New York based tabloid as being a ‘stimulating liquor, composed of spirits of any kind, sugar, water and bitters’.

So to mark World Cocktail Day we decided to try and find out what Portsmouth’s favourite ones are.

We asked Hong Kong Charlies, known for their incredible mixed drinks, what were the most popular cocktails it sold.

The bar, in Palmerston Road, Southsea, said that its most popular one was a Bon Bon.

Bon Bon’s feature vodka, butterscotch liqueur, vanilla syrup, limoncello and lemon juice – to make for a very sweet combination.

The one at Hong Kong Charlies is a blue raspberry Bon Bon with lemonade.

HKC’s two other most popular cocktails are:

- Jelly Babies – described as being a ‘refreshing tropical mix of jelly baby vodka paired with pineapple, orange, cranberry juice and topped with lemonade.

- Lychee martini – a blend of vodka and lychee liqueur shaken with sugar syrup, lemon and lychee juice.

