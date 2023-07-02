Karen’s Diner, which has the claim to fame providing customers with the worst service possible, is coming to Portsmouth as part of its UK tour this month.

At the end of July, the diner will be popping up at Drift Southsea from July 28-30, as the eatery’s adventure takes it along the south coast.

Karen's Diner is coming to Portsmouth later this month. The restaurant chain provides an immersive experience, in which visitors are served up delicious diner-style food by a team of rude ‘Karens', who antagonise diners while they eat. Picture: Dean Atkins

Karen’s Diner has risen in popularity over the last year and prides its experience on five star food with only one star service, with videos captured at its restaurants going viral on social platforms such as TikTok. It takes its name from the internet reference to ‘Karen’ being used to describe an obnoxious, and entitled woman who frequently wants to speak to the manager.

However at Karen’s Diner, the staff simply do not care for any complaints and will give any attitude straight back. It is described as an interactive and absurdly fun experience in which the waiters are required to be less than accommodating to their customers. The menu includes burgers, hotdogs, waffles and milkshakes.

A spokeswoman for the diner said: ‘At our pop-up Karen's you will be greeted and waited upon by rude waiters who in return are expecting you to give it full Karen. A place where you can complain until the cows come home because we literally don't care.

‘You can expect good food, good fun and a dining experience like you've never had before. Let us know if it's your birthday, if your name is Karen and for the love of Karen don't ask to speak to the manager.’

The restaurant also promises that diners will be treated with ‘utter contempt’ and will face a barrage of insults from servers. There will also be games, and a chance for witty diners to win an ‘infamous insult hat’ if they stand their ground.

Tickets to Karen’s Diner include a two-course meal, plus an option to add bottomless drinks such as lager, mimosas, woo woos and soft drinks. The tickets are priced from £22.50 to £44.99.

After appearing in Portsmouth, the diner will be heading to Southampton, Bournemouth and even Amsterdam.