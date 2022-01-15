The fried chicken giant has revealed on its website a list of locations where it is looking for land, and has asked people to get in touch.

On the hitlist are several Hampshire sites, including Waterlooville and Locks Heath.

KFC in Commercial Road, Portsmouth Picture: Sarah Standing (051120-7672)

In Waterlooville KFC wants to move its drive-through, which is also the plan for Winchester and Above Bar in Southampton.

There are plans for new drive-throughs in Locks Heath and in north-east Basingstoke, and at West Quay in Southampton it wants to open a food court.

In Sussex there are plans for new drive-throughs on the A27 in Lewes and on the A259 Littlehampton

KFC’s website says ‘We’re on the lookout for over 500 sites’ and that it pays £20,000 for ‘recognised introductions’ – although it also adds that it is also interested in areas not on its list.