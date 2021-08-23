The 7 places Lidl says it wants to open new shops in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Emsworth and Hedge End
Supermarket giant Lidl has named the sites across the Portsmouth area where it would consider opening new stores.
Lidl already has four shops in Portsmouth – Goldsmith Avenue, Ocean Retail Park, London Road and Norway Road – as well as one in Waterlooville, one in Havant, one in Cowplain, one in Portchester, two in Gosport and one in Fareham, and relatively new stores in Hayling Island and Whiteley.
Company owners are keen to continue their growth across the UK and have published a list of places they would like to open new branches if a suitable site was available. The list was updated in June this year.
The potential sites are still being published despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
According to Lidl suitable land must be on prominent sites within cities and towns or out-of-town locations and should ideally have frontage next to a main road with easy access for vehicles and pedestrians.
In terms of shop size the company would look to build units between 14,000 and 26,500 sq ft and could include freehold, leasehold or long leasehold opportunities.
Read More
The overall land for a standalone store, including a car park, would need to be at least 1.5 acres, and up to four acres for mixed-use schemes.
Here is a list of sites near Portsmouth that Lidl would consider:
Portsmouth – Central/West
Portsmouth – Farlington
Fareham – North
Fareham – Segensworth
Gosport – south (store relocation)
Emsworth
Hedge End
It also wants to relocate its store in Fareham.
If you have a suitable site or know of one, you are encouraged to get in touch with Lidl.
The company says it aims to respond to enquires within seven days, offers a competitive fee structure and there is 10 per cent of year one rent for leasehold properties.
To get in touch with Lidl visit the property contact page on their website.