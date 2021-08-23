Lidl already has four shops in Portsmouth – Goldsmith Avenue, Ocean Retail Park, London Road and Norway Road – as well as one in Waterlooville, one in Havant, one in Cowplain, one in Portchester, two in Gosport and one in Fareham, and relatively new stores in Hayling Island and Whiteley.

Company owners are keen to continue their growth across the UK and have published a list of places they would like to open new branches if a suitable site was available. The list was updated in June this year.

The potential sites are still being published despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lidl wants to continue expanding its presence in our city by opening a store in Portsmouth - Central/ West.

According to Lidl suitable land must be on prominent sites within cities and towns or out-of-town locations and should ideally have frontage next to a main road with easy access for vehicles and pedestrians.

In terms of shop size the company would look to build units between 14,000 and 26,500 sq ft and could include freehold, leasehold or long leasehold opportunities.

The overall land for a standalone store, including a car park, would need to be at least 1.5 acres, and up to four acres for mixed-use schemes.

Lidl on Forton Road in Gosport. Picture: Google Maps

Here is a list of sites near Portsmouth that Lidl would consider:

Portsmouth – Central/West

Portsmouth – Farlington

Fareham – North

Lord Mayor of Portsmouth David Fuller with staff marking the opening of the new store in Ocean Retail Park last year. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Fareham – Segensworth

Gosport – south (store relocation)

Emsworth

Hedge End

SEE ALSO: Gunwharf Quays announces huge offers and opening hours ahead of Christmas

It also wants to relocate its store in Fareham.

If you have a suitable site or know of one, you are encouraged to get in touch with Lidl.

The company says it aims to respond to enquires within seven days, offers a competitive fee structure and there is 10 per cent of year one rent for leasehold properties.

To get in touch with Lidl visit the property contact page on their website.

A message from the Editor

Subscribe to portsmouth.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit our Subscription page now to sign up.