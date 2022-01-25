The restaurant and bar serving Thai cuisine, cocktails and beers already has a home on Kings Road, Southsea so the Port Solent addition will be its second in the city.

Other locations in the south include the flagship restaurant in Bournemouth as well as branches in Lilliput in Poole and Lymington.

The restaurant is known for its aromatic ingredients of Thai cuisine in its variety of curries, noodles and other speciality dishes.

Koh Thai in Kings Road, Portsmouth