Koh Thai to open a restaurant in Portsmouth's Port Solent
Thai restaurant franchise Koh Thai is opening a new venue at The Boardwalk, Port Solent.
The restaurant and bar serving Thai cuisine, cocktails and beers already has a home on Kings Road, Southsea so the Port Solent addition will be its second in the city.
Other locations in the south include the flagship restaurant in Bournemouth as well as branches in Lilliput in Poole and Lymington.
The restaurant is known for its aromatic ingredients of Thai cuisine in its variety of curries, noodles and other speciality dishes.
The Port Solent restaurant is advertising various vacancies to fill the team, including opportunities for managers, sous chefs, kitchen staff, bar staff and waiting staff. It is advertising that full training will be given for all roles as well as high rates of pay. For more information and to apply, visit koh-thai.co.uk or call Ellie on 07930 068065.