Lee-on-the-Solent's The Book Shop is holding a book festival to say thank you to customers

From Left to right: Sarah Veal, Jazzy Woodward, Jessica elshaw, Kieran Slade, Shania Erdman and Barbara Veal dressing up for their Harry Potter Night

The Book Shop, owned by Sarah Veal, has collaborated with shops along the high street, in Lee-on-the-Solent, to provide a free book festival for all to enjoy.

The Lee Children’s book festival, which is circus themed, is taking place on July 29 and 30, at the shop and the Royal British Legion Club.

After a turbulent few years with the pandemic and the cost of living crisis, Sarah has felt the pressure, particularly when prices were put up on her costs of the shop.

With the help of the community, the shop remains, and to say thank you, the owner has put this two-day event together.

Sarah said: ‘It is a really nice way to say thank you. It will be a chance for all of us to see lots and lots of our customers all in one place and to say thank you.

‘I am a little bit overwhelmed because there is a lot to do and I have not done anything like this before.’

The festival will see five hourly events on both of the days which need to be booked to secure a place, but all the activities are free to get involved in.

There will be author readings, creative writing workshops, ‘how to be an author’ talks, free books, an Isadora Moon party, a circus trail and much more to get involved in including collaboration across the high street.