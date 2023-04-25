Lidl has revealed its ‘wish list’ for new stores after welcoming a record number of shoppers to its locations in 2022. The business was recently named as the fastest growing supermarket after it reported a rise in sales of 26 per cent.

Over 50 new supermarkets were opened last year alongside a further 15 locations across the country over the past three months. Ryan McDonnell, Lidl GB CEO, said: ‘The last few years have been challenging for everyone, but we’ve made it clear that we’re more committed than ever to ensuring that every single household has access to a Lidl store.

Lidl is hoping to expand by opening multiple stores in Portsmouth, Fareham and other parts of Hampshire. Picture: LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images.

‘That’s why our focus is firmly on the future as we continue to grow and invest in our infrastructure, while keeping a lookout for more sites and locations across the country.’ Mr McDonnell said the business has received over 1.4million new shoppers from their competitors over the course of last year.

‘This alone shows the potential for continued growth as customers refuse to pay a premium for their shopping, when they know they can get the same, if not better quality at Lidl,’ he added. ‘As we progress further into 2023, we know that more shoppers will make the switch, and whichever of our stores they choose, they know they’re getting the best value.’

Multiple sites have been earmarked for Portsmouth, Fareham and Southampton, alongside other locations in Emsworth, Ryde (Isle of Wight), Lymington and Basingstoke to name a few.

The full list of locations for Central South England

Ascot/Sunningdale

Bagshot

Basingstoke - Central

Bournemouth - multiple

Bracknell - multiple

Chandlers Ford

Cranleigh

Egham/Virginia Water

Emsworth

Fareham - multiple

Fleet

Godalming

Guildford - multiple

Haslemere

Hook

Horsham - multiple

Lancing

Lymington

Midhurst

Pagham

Poole - multiple

Portsmouth - multiple

Reading - multiple

Romsey

Rustington

Ryde (IOW)

Salisbury - multiple

Slough - multiple

Southampton - multiple

Swanage

Thatcham

Twyford