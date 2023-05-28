Lidl: Supermarket giant urges Portsmouth customers to return chocolate after pieces of plastic found
Lidl, which has four stores in Portsmouth, has reportedly recalled its Fin Carré Milk Chocolate with Hazelnuts after pieces of plastic made it ‘unsafe’ to eat.
The plastic presents a choking hazard for consumers, with all stock with the best before date of December 19 2023 affected.
The supermarket has apologised to customers and thanked them for their co-operation.
Lidl GB said in a statement: ‘Lidl GB is recalling the above product. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product. If you have bought the above product do not eat it.
‘Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. Any customers with queries or concerns can contact Lidl Customer Services on 0203 966 5566 or [email protected]’