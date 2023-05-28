Lidl, which has four stores in Portsmouth, has reportedly recalled its Fin Carré Milk Chocolate with Hazelnuts after pieces of plastic made it ‘unsafe’ to eat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plastic presents a choking hazard for consumers, with all stock with the best before date of December 19 2023 affected.

Lidl has issued a product recall.

The supermarket has apologised to customers and thanked them for their co-operation.

Lidl GB said in a statement: ‘Lidl GB is recalling the above product. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product. If you have bought the above product do not eat it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad