Pubs and restaurants will be opening for indoor customers.

Theatres, cinema and other indoor entertainment is also reopening for the first time in 2021.

International travel is also being allowed, with countries on the green list including Portugal.

Staff Shagl Osman and manager Khaled Sleman excited to serve indoors in cafe Nut, North End, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The government has also said that you can once again hug your friends and family.

We will have reporters out around the Portsmouth area, at pubs, restaurants, the Dockyard and Southsea Common.

You can follow all the updates in our live blog below.

Hollywood Bowl gearing up to reopen on May 17

There will be video, pictures and reaction from throughout the day.