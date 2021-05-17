LiveLive updates as lockdown is eased again in Portsmouth
Lockdown restrictions are being eased across the Portsmouth area today.
Pubs and restaurants will be opening for indoor customers.
Theatres, cinema and other indoor entertainment is also reopening for the first time in 2021.
International travel is also being allowed, with countries on the green list including Portugal.
The government has also said that you can once again hug your friends and family.
We will have reporters out around the Portsmouth area, at pubs, restaurants, the Dockyard and Southsea Common.


Last updated: Monday, 17 May, 2021, 12:22
- Indoor hospitality - such as pubs and restaurants is reopening
- Entertainment venues such as theatres and cinemas are also opening
‘Not a lot has changed, you don’t hug strangers’
Lizzy and Nigel Turner were in Portsmouth for a funeral with the former’s mum Patricia Adams after travelling from Worcestershire. ‘I will hug people I know at the funeral, Lizzy said.
‘It’s not a concern for me. I’ve been vaccinated.’
Patricia said: ‘Not a lot has changed, you don’t hug strangers. Old friends maybe. It’s marvellous we can meet up and talk.’
‘I’m not hugging people. It’s too soon for that.'
Some residents have been outright against hugging.
Eileen Bray, 69, of Southsea, said: ‘I’m not hugging people. It’s too soon for that.
‘I think we are rushing into everything. It doesn’t help that we are told we can do this and that but are told to be careful. I don’t think a lot of people listen and can do that.’
Eileen’s friend Rosemary Edwards, 80, of Southsea, added: ‘I’m quite happy not to hug people.
‘People need to be careful, not just younger people but older people too.’
Portsmouth International Port is open to holiday passengers
‘Hugging is a good thing, I’ve missed it. '
Jan Spendlove (left) with daughter Vicky Ellis (middle) and friend Chris Ewing.
Southsea resident Chris Ewing,68, said: ‘Hugging is a good thing, I’ve missed it. I hugged my grandson today which was really nice. He was not impressed though.
‘It’s nice to cuddle my grandchildren. With the weather being bad we haven’t been able to see them as much.’
Chris’ friend Jan Spendlove, 64, of Old Portsmouth, said: ‘I’ve bumped into friends and have been doing the elbow greeting. I’ll probably carry on doing it for a while as we still need to be careful.’
Whiteley Shopping Centre is excited to be reopening
Some residents remain cautious about hugging
Jacklin Ciccarone (l) and Pauline Porter (r) with their dogs Isabella and Buddy.
The Southsea neighbours said they were not keen to start hugging people.
Jacklin, 60, explained: ‘I won’t be hugging people I don’t see all the time. You get some people who come up and give you a hug so at least now you don’t have to give people a hug you don’t want to.’
Indoor dining has reopened in Gunwharf Quays
Hugs on Southsea Common
Mum and daughter Zena and Charlie Crabtree were happy to hug each other but were opting for caution with others.
‘I’m not going to start hugging people I’m not close to,; Zena, 66, of Bedhampton said.
‘I’m happy to give my mum a hug but not people I’m not close to and I won’t be hugging family when we have a gathering soon.’
Charlie,32, of Southsea added: ‘I don’t know how careful other people have been so I won’t be hugging lots of people.
‘I’m not sure about hugging and am not a bigger hugger anyway. I think the social norms and boundaries will change now.’
Family excited to be able to eat indoors
Janine Findlay and Wendy Findlay
Janine said: ‘So happy that she could sit indoors wth her mother as last week was just too cold to sit outside.’
24 pubs that are reopening in Portsmouth from May 17
Are you thinking about venturing out for a pint at some point today?
Here are some of the pubs you can visit!
Portsmouth Historic Dockyard is officially open again
Cafe excited to be serving customers indoor again
Shagull Osman, Khaled Sleman at Cafe Nut in North End - they are excited to be back and serving customers indoor.
Wetherspoons confirms opening times for pubs
Are you planning a trip to the pub today?
Here are the opening times for the Wetherspoons pubs reopening in Portsmouth.
Including the Isambard Kingdom Brunel in Guildhall Walk, John Jacques in Fratton and more.
What are the rules that have changed
Today is the latest stage in the easing of lockdown measures.
It follows the reopening of non-essential retail and outdoor hospitality in April.
So what can you do again from today?
