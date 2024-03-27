Snap Fitness is scheduled to open its doors at Markey Quay this Spring. Images of the gym equipment and rooms, and a fly-through video, have been released to give customers a glimpse of the facility.

Franchisee Zabir Ali said he is incredibly excited to open the gym. “We’re counting down the weeks now and look forward to welcoming the local community to Snap Fitness Fareham,” he added. “We hope these images give an exciting glimpse into what we’ll be offering as we close in on our opening.” Mr Ali said the business aims to provide an “inclusive” fitness experience, and a place where anyone can achieve their goals.

This will be the largest Snap Fitness outlet in the UK and Ireland, with a total of 94 franchised businesses in the region. The Fareham gym is spread across two floors and 15,000 square foot of space. Instructor-led and virtual group exercise classes are also on offer, including MyZone – fitness technology which can be used alongside workouts by displaying real-time heart rate zones and statistics.

The business has secured a 15-year lease, with a coffee shop and co-working facility also being launched. Memberships are being offered to customers soon, with the company offering an early bird rate. More information can be found on the Snap Fitness website.

