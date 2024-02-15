Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Snap Fitness is due to open a new facility in Market Quay, Fareham. The franchise has signed a 15-year lease for a 15,000 sq foot space and will start welcoming customers this spring.

Zabir Ali, managing director of Wessex Wellbeing and Snap Fitness Franchisee, said: “We’re massively excited to be opening the UK’s largest Snap Fitness 24/7 club at Market Quay, Fareham and look forward to becoming an active part of the thriving local community. Our club will feature the latest state-of-the-art gym equipment in addition to offering a range of popular Les Mills fitness classes as well as other wellness services. We look forward to welcoming everyone."

The business is planning to open a coffee shop and a co-working facility next to the gym. These are both scheduled to open later this summer. Snap Fitness is hiring 10 people to work at the fitness facility, with the brand growing to having over one million customers worldwide.