New Snap Fitness gym coming to Fareham alongside coffee shop and co-working facility - when will it open
Snap Fitness is due to open a new facility in Market Quay, Fareham. The franchise has signed a 15-year lease for a 15,000 sq foot space and will start welcoming customers this spring.
Zabir Ali, managing director of Wessex Wellbeing and Snap Fitness Franchisee, said: “We’re massively excited to be opening the UK’s largest Snap Fitness 24/7 club at Market Quay, Fareham and look forward to becoming an active part of the thriving local community. Our club will feature the latest state-of-the-art gym equipment in addition to offering a range of popular Les Mills fitness classes as well as other wellness services. We look forward to welcoming everyone."
The business is planning to open a coffee shop and a co-working facility next to the gym. These are both scheduled to open later this summer. Snap Fitness is hiring 10 people to work at the fitness facility, with the brand growing to having over one million customers worldwide.
Chris Daly, head of asset management at Evolve Estates - the landlords for the unit - said: “We are thrilled to have secured Snap Fitness as one of our anchor tenants at Market Quay. Snap Fitness is a leading international brand that will bring a high-quality fitness offering to the scheme and complement our other leisure and retail operators. We are excited to see Market Quay take shape and become a vibrant and attractive destination for the community."