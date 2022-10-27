Sweaty Betty, LK Bennett and Hunter are all welcoming customers at the shopping centre.

The businesses are situated in The Avenues district of Gunwharf Quays and offer shoppers more choice ahead of the Christmas period.

Three luxury brands are opening at Gunwharf Quays in time for Christmas. Picture: Gunwharf Quays.

Yvonne Clay, centre director at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘We are delighted to be expanding our extensive brand offering with the addition of three iconic brands this October.

‘The appetite for activewear has been steadily growing in recent years, and we are seeing a demand for new fashion-led brands at outlet prices, which makes all stores ideal new additions to our line-up ahead of the festive shopping period.’

Sweaty Betty is in a 1,704 sq ft unit between Swarovski and Kate Spade.

It is a global activewear and lifestyle brand for women founded in 1998 – known for their popular ‘Power Leggings’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff of Sweaty Betty outside the new store. Picture: Gunwharf Quays.

Hunter is between Kurt Geiger and Kate Spade in a 1,471 sq ft space.

The British heritage brand is renowned for its Wellington boot, created in 1956.

It has been creating footwear, outerwear and accessories for the past 160 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers have until January 2023 to visit the pop-up store.

Sweaty Betty, Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Gunwharf Quays.

Paolo Porta, CEO of Hunter Boots, said: ‘We are very excited to be opening our Hunter Pop-up at Gunwharf Quays, opening October 2022 until January 2023.

‘The pop-up marks our commitment to energising our retail channel, opening Hunter’s second outlet in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘For consumers it is a great opportunity to see everything from our Original Wellington boots to seasonal products, apparel and accessories.’

The third business to open at the shopping centre is LK Bennett.

LK Bennett, Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Gunwharf Quays.

Its clothing line utilises vibrant prints, elegant shapes and high-quality fabrics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brand was recently named as the ‘Women’s Footwear Brand of the Year’ in Draper’s Footwear Awards 2022.

Darren Topp, CEO of LK Bennett said: ‘We are delighted to be opening an LK Bennett outlet store in Gunwharf Quays; a destination-shopping area we know many of our customers already frequent.

‘The store will showcase a fantastic edit of the collections, from beautiful hand-crafted shoes from Italy and Spain to luxurious “Ready-To-Wear” and stylish accessories.’

Advertisement Hide Ad