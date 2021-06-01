The independent baby store – Baby B – has grown since its opening, and its owner Karen Bridle is urging others to support local businesses.

Baby B opened in London Road, Widley, at the end of the first lockdown, taking over a media communication firm’s office, which has moved to Portsmouth, selling a wide range of clothing and other products for babies.

Karen, a mum of four boys, said: ‘I have been a full-time mother for 13 years and having a business of my own was always my dream, it is something I have always wanted to do.

Lorna Young, left, and Karen Bridle at Karen's new shop, Baby B, in Widley Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 070521-20)

‘At Baby B, we have a great range of baby products, including pushchairs, car seats, nursery furniture, toys, and other eco-friendly products.

‘The support our business has received from the residents have been very encouraging. Our small team is going the extra miles to help new and old parents.’

Karen fell in love with the baby market after she had her first child. During the first lockdown, she kept herself busy with working on her new business.

She said: ‘During the second Covid-19 lockdown, we were not classed as an essential shop. That moment, for us, was tough as we still had to pay the bills for our rent and other supplies.

New shop, Baby B, in Widley Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 070521-19)

‘Launching a store is not an easy process. It was very challenging for me because, in my entire life, I have never taken a business class.

‘Our brand is new to the market and opening it in the middle of the pandemic was quite an adventure.

‘I have many hopes for the future, and one of them is to extend our store. The pandemic has massively affected small shops, and I would urge all residents to shop local and support independent businesses.’

All the store workers are IOSH car seat trained and they offer services such as fitting and checking car seat, which is free of charge, and Karen say they will help even if the product is not purchased from them.

She said: ‘Keeping children safe is our top priority. So, tell your relatives and friends about it. They may benefit from our services or know someone who is searching for a little more assistance.’

Karen has set up a website where customers can shop from home. Her store offers local delivery and free front-of-store parking.