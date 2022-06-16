Morrisons recalls breaded chicken over fears it could contain glass

A SUPERMARKET is urgently recalling a number of chicken products over fears they could contain glass.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 2:44 pm

Morrisons has issued the recall this week, it has been announced.

The affected products include a range of the supermarket’s own brand breaded chicken products.

A statement from Morrisons says: ‘These products may contain small pieces of glass which presents a safety risk.’

Morrisons. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Here is a full list of the products being recalled:

Morrisons Breaded Chicken GoujonsPack size: 270 g, 650 gUse-by dates: 20 June 2022, 21 June 2022

Morrisons Breaded Chicken NuggetsPack size: 260 gUse-by date: 19 June 2022

Morrisons Breaded Chicken PlatterPack size: 600 gUse-by date: 19 June 2022

SEE ALSO: Salmonella concerns prompts recall of chicken products from Waitrose, Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury, M&S, Co-op, Amazon and more

Morrisons Breaded Chicken SteaksPack size: 500 gUse-by date: 18 June 2022

Customers who have purchased any of the above products are urged not to eat them and return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.

