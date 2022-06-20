Dame Caroline Dinenage, MP for Gosport has shown support for the #MakeIt20 campaign organised by the Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA).

In last year’s budget, it was announced that duty paid on draught beers would be five per cent less for containers over 40 litres - independent brewers normally use 20 or 30-litre kegs.

Ms Dinenage said it’s only fair that the new duty offers a fair and level playing field for microbrewers to compete with the bigger brewers.

Caroline Dinenage at the #Makeit20 event

‘Our independent brewers produce some of the best beer in the world and I’m proud of the contribution that independent brewers and community pubs in Gosport make to our local economy.

‘Gosport is lucky enough to have a number of fantastic microbreweries including Fallen Acorn Brewing Co., Powder Monkey Brewing Co. and Newtown Brewery, and I want to ensure that they all receive the support they deserve.’

‘That’s why I’m supporting SIBA’s make it 20 campaign, and doing all I can in Parliament to stand up for independent beer.’

Tim Hoolahan, general manager of Fallen Acorn said: ‘We have some of the most expensive beer duty in Europe. We brew beers where the cost of the beer duty is more than the cost of the beer - that happens quite regularly.