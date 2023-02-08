The NatWest in Palmerston Road, Southsea, has been earmarked for closure. A spokesperson for the The National Federation of SubPostmasters (NFSP) said customers can still conduct most of their banking services at local post offices.

They said: ‘This will doubtless be disappointing to NatWest customers in Southsea. However, alternative banking provision is available to local residents at post office branches nearby.

NatWest will be closing its branch in Palmerston Road, Southsea. Picture: NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images.

‘Each of these branches offers banking services – including deposits, free cash withdrawals and balance checks, as well as offering face-to-face access to government services, bill payment, foreign currency, travel insurance and, of course, postal services. There are many free-to-use ATMs installed across the UK post office network also.’

Nearby post offices offering these services are 73 Palmerston Road, 100-102 Elm Grove and 114 Albert Road. Chief executive of NatWest Group, Dame Alison Rose, spoke to the Treasury Committee YESTERDAY about the closure of physical branches.

Bosses of Britain’s biggest bank said they remained committed to high street sites despite a string of recent closures. They also disagreed with suggestions that banks rely on customer inertia when it comes to accounts such as savings.

NatWest in Palmerston Road, Southsea. Picture: Google Street View.

Ms Rose said: ‘We’re seeing significant shifts in customer behaviour. But we recognise we need to look after all of our customers and make sure that we support particularly vulnerable customers.’

