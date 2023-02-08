Totaljobs is taking on a site at Lakeside North Harbour which had over 10,000 sq ft of space. The business will be moving 150 employees from Langstone Technology park, Havant, after being based there for 22 years.

Alex Foster, Totaljobs head of HR transformation, said: ‘At Totaljobs we’re committed to driving our business forward as a global recruitment technology provider. Our mission is powered by our people, and we want to support them by offering best-in-class working environments.

Opening of Total Jobs/Stepstone in Portsmouth:Totaljobs employees have now moved to the new office at Lakeside North Harbour which has been designed with the future of work in mind and offers an array of collaboration, social, wellness and quiet zones for projects that need focus.

‘Lakeside was an ideal choice given our longstanding presence in Havant. Our new premises will offer staff improved, design-led facilities that allow them to embrace new ways of working in fresh, modern surroundings that reflect our brand purpose. The site has a real community feel to it, and we’re looking forward to moving in and becoming part of that.’

Totaljobs’ new office boasts views of the lake as well as quiet, collaboration, social and wellness zones. The latest letting is among several recent deals for Lakeside, including from NHS Property Services, Markerstudy Broking and Scienion.

Lakeside North Harbour asset manager, Simon Bateman, said: ‘Last year was a rapid year of growth for Lakeside that saw us perform well and build an unrivalled experience for our community. Our aim is to meet the need for innovative and contemporary space that draws people back to the office and fosters a real sense of belonging.

