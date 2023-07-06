NatWest has announced it’s closing its High Street branch. There will be 36 closures nationally, affecting NatWest, 34, and its sister bank Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), two.

In a document available on the NatWest website, the bank said: ‘With the ease of mobile and online banking fewer people are coming into the bank. This means we’ve had to make some tough choices about which can stay open.

‘So, we want to make sure that we keep the branches people are using most.’ NatWest said the average number of transactions at the Gosport counter reduced by 60 per cent between January 2019 and 2023.

NatWest on Gosport High Street will be shutting its doors on October 3. Picture: Google Street View.

The number of customers using mobile banking increased by 49 per cent during the same period. Counter transactions for personal customers fell by 59 per cent over the past four years, the document said.

The branch was used by 112 customers business customers in 2022, it added. The document said the Gosport branch will be closing on October 3 this year. According to the Daily Express, most of the closures will take place between September 2023 and July 2024.

A NatWest spokesperson told the Daily Express: ‘We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation, and that when we close branches we have to make sure that no one is left behind.’

The spokesperson added that they take the responsibility of supporting those who struggle to move online ‘seriously’ and will be providing alternatives such as community pop-up banks, mobile branches and other methods to support them.

Full list of NatWest closures and when the branches will shut

NatWest, Corby, September 26

NatWest, Gloucestershire, September 26

NatWest, London, September 27

NatWest, Bexhill, September 27

NatWest, Bognor Regis, September 27

NatWest, Camberwell, September 28

NatWest, Cleethorpes, October 3

NatWest, Gosport, October 3

NatWest, Southampton, October 4

NatWest, Sidcup, October 4

NatWest, Southgate, October 5

NatWest, Woodley, October 5

NatWest, Stanmore, October 10

NatWest, Tiverton, October 10

NatWest, Parkhouse Industrial Estate, October 11

NatWest, London, October 11

NatWest, Beckton, October 12

NatWest, Weybridge, October 12

NatWest, Wickersley, October 17

NatWest, Prestwich, October 18

NatWest, Tavistock, October 18

NatWest, Alton, October 19

NatWest, Exmouth, October 19

NatWest, Norwich, October 31

NatWest, Wanstead, October 31

NatWest, Leicester, November 2

NatWest, Camborne, November 7

NatWest, Plymouth, November 7

NatWest, Colchester, November 7

NatWest, Ipswich, November 8

NatWest, Shotton, November 9

NatWest, London, November 9

RBS, Dingwall, November 1