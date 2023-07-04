Popular Lee-on-the-Solent store Made by Me announces where and when new Fareham shop will open - with special offers included
Made by Me, currently situated in Lee’s High Street, is preparing to move to central Fareham after deciding to take the plunge to expand to the new premises to accommodate more customers.
Now the company has the keys to its new shop it has confirmed the location as being at 2 West Street, at the old Hargroves Cycles shop. A grand opening with ribbon cutting will take place on Saturday July 22 at 9.30am with special offers available.
Tina Lucey, of Made for Me, said: ‘We’re finally able to give you a date for our new Fareham studio opening. We’re still working our socks off to get it ready for you, but we can now confirm that our grand opening weekend will be Saturday and Sunday 22/23 July.
‘As promised we’ll have drinks, nibbles and special offers for you, so come along and meet all the staff, and have a good nosey round the new cleverly designed, freshly decorated spacious studio. We’ve got to close the Lee shop a few days earlier in order to have the time to move the kilns and larger items and get them all set up so we will be closing from July 17, and business will cease for five days until we open the new studio.
‘Please, if you can, make sure you collect any pottery you’ve painted by then as we really don’t want to risk moving it. We can’t wait to welcome you to our fantastic Fareham studio and we think you’ll agree, it’s going to be an awfully big and brilliant adventure.
‘If you want to help us celebrate this exciting adventure and maybe get one of our opening special offers then here’s where to book a table.’
A previous post on Facebook announcing the move said: ‘Thanks to each and every one of our lovely and loyal customers, old and new, you’ve made our little pottery painting studio into a real success. So much so that we very often have to turn you away due to lack of space.’