The licence application submitted by Panchalingam Aranan for Kwikimart in London Road will be considered by a Portsmouth City Council licensing sub-committee on Tuesday (September 20) after objections from a neighbour and ward councillor Russell Simpson.

Cllr Simpson said the hours applied for were 'inappropriate' and could lead to anti-social behaviour in the area and called it in for a decision.

The former Minuteman Press store in London Road, Hilsea, which is set to be turned into a Kwikimart Picture: Google

The application for a premises licence covering the former carpet store unit at 373 London Road was submitted earlier this year, seeking permission to sell alcohol from 6am to midnight seven days a week.

In his application, Mr Aranan said all staff would be trained and that a CCTV system would be installed.

But concerns have been raised about the impact the licence could have on people living nearby.

Meredith Road resident Anne Smith said there were already a large number of businesses selling alcohol in the area.

'In front of these premises is quite a wide area of pavement which could encourage groups to gather especially if they are selling alcohol after the pub has closed for the evening,' her objection said. 'The area is very populated with several flats above the premises and also on the opposite corner.

'Any extra noise caused by people chatting will disturb local residents, especially during the warmer weather when all the windows are open.'

But solicitor Jon Wallsgrove, who represents Mr Aranan, said his experience running other convenience stores across the city meant there would be no increase in issues.

'He has an excellent working relationship with the police and he would like to reassure you that, in selling alcohol until midnight at this location, it will not lead to any increase of issues of anti-social behaviour,' he said in a letter to the two objectors. 'That is a view which is supported by the police, as they have not objected.

'[Mr] Aranan would like to reassure you from his experience of owning other shops in similar residential areas across Portsmouth, that there will not be crowds of people gathering outside his shop.