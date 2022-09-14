A27 Crash: Police name Southsea man Reshad Khan, 29, who was killed by a lorry in Hilsea, Portsmouth
POLICE have released the name of the man who was killed by a lorry in Hilsea – and are still asking for help in establishing what happened before the fatal crash.
Reshad Khan, 29, of Somers Road, Southsea, died at the scene of a ‘serious’ collision on August 31.
Police say his next of kin have been informed, and they are being supported by specially trained officers.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Southsea sea defences set to be re-routed after 18th century wall is discovered in excavation
-
2
Southsea man ‘scared’ after collapsing as heart stops before being rushed to Queen Alexandra Hospital - and sent home four hours later
-
3
HMS Bronington: Last of 'wooden walls' former Royal Navy warship once captained by King Charles set for refloating and tender bids
The collision happened at 8.40pm on the A27 westbound between the junctions of the Eastern Road and Portsbridge roundabout.
Emergency services rushed to save Mr Khan’s life, as he had been struck by a white Mercedes lorry.
The carriageway was closed as result, and was reopened the following morning after officers carried out overnight investigations.
Hampshire police are continuing to investigate the exact circumstances behind what happened.
Mr Khan may have been walking around the nearby Foxes Forest, on one of the pedestrian routes.
Sgt Spencer Wragg, of the roads policing unit, said ‘I would like to thank all of the motorists who came forward with information following this incident.
‘I am now keen to trace anyone who may have seen Reshad approaching the A27 prior to the collision.
‘It is believed he may have been on the footpaths around Foxes Forest.
‘If you saw someone in the area near the time of the collision then please get in contact with us.’
‘Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, quoting 44220355332.’
As previously reported in The News, Sgt Wragg said it was a ‘particularly challenging scene’ for first responders and the public.
He thanked them for their patience and co-operation.