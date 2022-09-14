Reshad Khan, 29, of Somers Road, Southsea, died at the scene of a ‘serious’ collision on August 31.

Police say his next of kin have been informed, and they are being supported by specially trained officers.

Reshad Khan, 29, of Somers Road, Southsea, was killed on the A27 westbound, in Hilsea. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision happened at 8.40pm on the A27 westbound between the junctions of the Eastern Road and Portsbridge roundabout.

Emergency services rushed to save Mr Khan’s life, as he had been struck by a white Mercedes lorry.

The carriageway was closed as result, and was reopened the following morning after officers carried out overnight investigations.

Hampshire police are continuing to investigate the exact circumstances behind what happened.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances behind the collision. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Mr Khan may have been walking around the nearby Foxes Forest, on one of the pedestrian routes.

Sgt Spencer Wragg, of the roads policing unit, said ‘I would like to thank all of the motorists who came forward with information following this incident.

‘I am now keen to trace anyone who may have seen Reshad approaching the A27 prior to the collision.

SEE ALSO: Southsea man killed after being hit by lorry

‘It is believed he may have been on the footpaths around Foxes Forest.

‘If you saw someone in the area near the time of the collision then please get in contact with us.’

‘Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, quoting 44220355332.’

As previously reported in The News, Sgt Wragg said it was a ‘particularly challenging scene’ for first responders and the public.