A planning application for the new 1000sq m centre was approved by Fareham Borough Council yesterday.

The unit in Southampton Road, Locks Heath, was built in the 1980s and was home to Allied Carpets before being split into two in 1994. The gym will move into the part that used to house Harveys furniture store, which closed in 2017. It is next-door to Smyths Toys.

The site in Locks Heath where the new gym will go, next to Smyths Toys Picture: Google

Councillor Michael Ford told the planning committee: ‘It’s difficult nowadays to get any retailer or anyone to fill a large unit, it’s great news.

‘It’s been five years now that it’s been empty, it’s good that we’re going to get something back.’

The intended occupant ‘The Gym Group’ has over 200 operations across the country including one in Fratton.

The gym will offer a range of cardio and strength training equipment with classes and personal trainers.