New car dealership showroom approved for Portsmouth

Harwoods, which operates dealerships across the south of England, applied for the revamp of its Bilton Way site which it holds on a long-term lease, including the demolition of the vacant industrial units on its site, earlier this year.

It said its plans for the site would 'inevitably benefit the local area and economy reviving a derelict site and providing valuable employment opportunities for the local area'.

A new car showroom that will be built in Bilton Way, Portsmouth

Under the application, which was approved by Portsmouth City Council on Wednesday (October 19), the company would refurbish the Audi dealership and create more parking spaces for it alongside the new, smaller building.

No potential occupier for the new facility has been named, but the company said it would 'be used exclusively for the sale and service of a specialist car retailer'.

A 2017 planning application already allowed for the clearance of the disused industrial building on the site to provide extra car parking for the Audi dealership but this will be 'superseded' by the new scheme.

A statement submitted with the application said: 'It is felt that the new, high quality appearance will create an attractive visual character to this site whilst reflecting this key employment location.

'The design will not act in conflict with the surrounding areas, this is achieved in part through considered provision for landscape enhancement and high quality of materials used.'