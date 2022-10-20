In a statement given outside Downing Street, Ms Truss announced that she will step down once a new leader is appointed.

It comes after 24 hours of turmoil inside Westminster, with calls for the prime minister to resign and rumours of a general election – and that’s just from Tory MPs.

Liz Truss with News reporter David George on her leadership campaign trail at Queens Hotel, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Speaking outside Downing Street, she said: ‘Given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected.

‘I have spoken to His Majesty the King to resign as leader of the Conservative Party.’

Ms Truss’ premiership has faced u-turns over the mini-budget and departure of key players, including former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and home secretary Suella Braverman.

The Fareham MP handed her notice in yesterday after sending a government email from her personal address.

Advertisement Hide Ad