New Cowplain Farmfoods store set for imminent opening at site of former Lidl supermarket

Cowplain is set to welcome a new frozen food store at the site of a disused supermarket – and shopper don’t have lonng to wait.
By Joe Buncle
Published 13th Dec 2023, 11:31 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 13:16 GMT
A new branch of Farmfoods will open at 33A London Road, Cowplain, at the premises formerly occupied by Lidl before its closure on May 28 – after more than 20 years of business. Signage has been erected at the revamped site and the new shop will open on Saturday, December 16.Farmfoods also moved into the former Lidl site in Forton Road, Gosport, on October 14. The location was occupied by Lidl for 25 years.

NOW READ: Farmfoods set for move into former Lidl Cowplain

A Lidl spokeswoman previously said employees at the Cowplain and Forton Road stores would be redeployed if possible. The store is recruiting new staff and seeking to fill roles including shop manager, trainee shop manager, and retail apprentice. Originally a Scottish firm, Farmoods has more than 300 stores across the United Kingdom.

