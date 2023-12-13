A new branch of Farmfoods will open at 33A London Road, Cowplain, at the premises formerly occupied by Lidl before its closure on May 28 – after more than 20 years of business. Signage has been erected at the revamped site and the new shop will open on Saturday, December 16.Farmfoods also moved into the former Lidl site in Forton Road, Gosport, on October 14. The location was occupied by Lidl for 25 years.