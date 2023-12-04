Farmfoods set for move into former Lidl Cowplain store with opening date announced

A frozen food giant is set to move into a store previously used by Lidl - with an opening date now announced.

Farmfoods will be moving into the site of the former discount supermarket in 33A London Road, Cowplain. Photos of the store reveal the firm’s signage as they put the finishing touches to the site.

Having previously remained tight-lipped on when it would be opening, Farmfoods has now revealed the store opening date on its website. “The shop is due to open on December 16,” it read.

Farmfoods in Cowplain is set to open

Lidl closed the London Road site on May 28, encouraging shoppers to use the store in Elettra Avenue, Waterlooville, instead. A spokeswoman previously said the store was opened over 20 years ago, but was unfortunately “no longer fit for purpose”.

Farmfoods also moved into the former Lidl site in Forton Road, Gosport, on October 14. The location was occupied by Lidl for 25 years.