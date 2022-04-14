Fareham Borough Council has opened the bidding for a hot food catering concession licence in Middle Road Car Park, Park Gate.

The upcoming business will be given a three years to trade – running from May 27 to May 26, 2025.

Fareham Borough Council have opened up bids for a licence to trade in Middle Street Car Park, Park Gate, Fareham. A stall will trade hot food, and non-alcoholic beverages. Picture: Google Street View.

Any stall will sell hot snacks, and non-alcoholic drinks, from 6pm to 12am, Sunday to Thursday.

From Friday to Saturday, they will be open from 6pm to 1am.

Prospective bidders need to use their own mobile vehicle, with valid tax and MOT documentation.

Evidence of food hygiene levels, relevant insurances and adherence to Council requirements will be requested and verified by Fareham Borough Council, before a license is issued.

People have until 12pm, on May 1, to bid for the catering licence.