New fast food stand coming to Park Gate as Fareham Borough Council invites bidders
A NEW fast food stand is being planned as a council opens a business opportunity.
Fareham Borough Council has opened the bidding for a hot food catering concession licence in Middle Road Car Park, Park Gate.
The upcoming business will be given a three years to trade – running from May 27 to May 26, 2025.
Any stall will sell hot snacks, and non-alcoholic drinks, from 6pm to 12am, Sunday to Thursday.
From Friday to Saturday, they will be open from 6pm to 1am.
Prospective bidders need to use their own mobile vehicle, with valid tax and MOT documentation.
Evidence of food hygiene levels, relevant insurances and adherence to Council requirements will be requested and verified by Fareham Borough Council, before a license is issued.
People have until 12pm, on May 1, to bid for the catering licence.
Interest in the space can be declared by emailing [email protected], or by calling 01329 236100 Ext 4801.