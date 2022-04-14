On Monday, 16-year-old Charlie Wheeler, from Stamshaw, had friends chop off the 40cm ponytail he has spent growing over the past year, to donate to the Little Princess Trust.

The charity provides thousands of real hair wigs to sick children and young people, aged up to 24 years, across the UK and Ireland.

Charlie said: ‘I just knew I wanted to do it for a good cause, so I just looked at what was there and found [the Little Princess Trust].’

Charlie Wheeler cuts off his long locks in aid of the Little Princess Trust.

‘It’ll grow back quickly anyway,’ he added.

As Charlie’s ponytail had become something of a signature look, family and friends gathered at Southsea Skatepark to show their support and watch him make the cut.

Charlie’s mum, Michelle Buxton, said: ‘A lot of people didn’t think he would go through with it. Charlie cutting his hair is a massive thing for him because he doesn’t like having haircuts at all.’

Charlie Wheeler chopped off his 40cm ponytail in aid of the Little Princess Trust.

Not only has the teen, who attends Trafalgar School in Hilsea, donated his own hair to the charity, he has so far managed to raise £740 and counting, helping towards the cost of making the wigs.

‘I’d hit about £200 in the first two hours. Everyone’s been donating, people I know, friends, family, friends of family,’ said Charlie.

‘He didn’t think he’d get as much as what he’s got, but now we’re on £740 we want to try and keep pushing to £1000,’ added Michelle.

Charlie, who spends a lot of time riding his scooter at Southsea Skatepark, received ‘lots of positive praise’ from both staff and visitors at the park on the day.

Charlie Wheeler decided to chop off his long hair in aid of the Little Princess Trust.

Mum-of-two Michelle said: ‘It makes me feel very proud, him giving back to those that need it. For him to have grown his hair the length that he did and do this, it’s an amazing thing to do.’

‘I’m not sure he would have had a hair cut if it wasn’t for this reason,’ she added.

Wendy Tarplee-Morris, founder of The Little Princess Trust, said: ‘It was wonderful to hear of Charlie's fantastic generosity.’

‘We are now providing around 2,000 wigs each year to children and young people with hair loss and so Charlie's support in donating so much hair and raising so much money will be a huge help for our service.