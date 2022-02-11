After plans were put forward to Gosport Borough Council 10 years ago, finally the Alver Valley Garden Centre has been given the go ahead to open its doors to the public.

It is hoped that it will open this March with the main building being 5,400m² in size.

The site will have a large coffee shop, a children’s play area, toilets, an ice cream bar and a meeting room, which will be bookable for community meetings, parties and events.

Alver Valley Garden Centre is owned by garden centre company MGGC Ltd.

It is currently in the later stages of being built at Barrington Close, just round the corner from Little Woodham living History Village.

A garden centre in the area will bring ‘much needed income for the local authority’ with councillors having high hopes that this will put Gosport back on the map.

Mayor of Gosport, Mark Hook, said: ‘I think this has been an excellent project and good use of the site.

‘Gosport does not have a recognised garden centre and our residents have had to travel out of the borough putting pressure on the local roads.

The opening of the Alvery Valley garden centre in Gosport

New facilities helps the local economy, reduces travel times and and gives our residents better choice without having to leave Gosport.

‘The owners have done an excellent job in delivering the garden centre on time, and to an exceptionally high standard, something that they should be justifiably proud about.’

‘It will be one of the best garden centres in the region with a great retail offer from the cafe, through to franchised operations and of course flora and fauna.’

Alver Valley is one of three stores under the garden centre company MGGC Ltd – with the others at Stansted Park near Rowlands Castle and one in Warwickshire.

The opening of the Alvery Valley garden centre in Gosport

Leader of Gosport Council, Cllr Graham Burgess said: ‘We hope it will open in March. It will be a great boost to the area and save people travelling miles to go further afield.’

Your Local Garden Centre Group is a privately-owned family business controlled by Paul Richards. Richards

has spent over 35 years in the horticultural and garden centre retail industry and has an ethos that quality

and long-term excellence should be a priority to develop an aspirational retail experience.

He said: ‘We have large open retail spaces both inside and out and the main product ranges we sell are helping

homeowners enjoy their outside living spaces and build a sense of wellbeing.

‘That will be important for people in the future.

‘With free parking and a safe level site Alver Valley Garden Centre is the perfect destination for all the family. We look forward to welcoming customers and becoming an integral part of Gosport and its surrounding communities.’

