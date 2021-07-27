Hampshire Beauty Clinic officially opened its doors in Park Parade earlier this month and a celebration was held which drew crowds of people keen to welcome the new arrival.

The business, which specialises in semi-permanent make up for eyebrows, lips and eyes, was set up by husband and wife duo Lee and Lan Ong.

Mayor of Havant Cllr Rosy Raines (in red) at the opening of Hampshire Beauty Clinic in Leigh Park with Leona, Lee Ong, Lan Ong, Evie, and Benji

It also offers microblading, microshading, skin tag removal, skin tightening solutions and body contouring.

The business was set up 10 years ago but until now has been operating from private hospitals and clinics.

The couple say they are proud to have opened their first clinic. They have refurbished and transformed the former restaurant The Fish Shop into a welcoming clinic.

Lee, from Waterlooville, said: ‘It has been a complete transformation. Everything from new ceilings to new floors, and we are really pleased with it. We have two treatment rooms, one large for families and another smaller one for private treatments.’

Pictured is: Those participating in the opening at Hampshire Beauty Clinic Picture: Keith Woodland (270621-24)

The clinic opened in April, as lockdown restrictions eased, but its official opening was put back so that a gathering could be held.

However, a party finally took place which saw a lion dance ceremony, entertainment and activities for children.

Lee said they were keen to put on a party to show that they are eager to get involved with the community.

Lee, a dad-of-three, said: ‘We have been really busy since we opened in April, it has been non-stop. We had a lot of back work to get through and now there is a nice steady stream of new and existing customers coming in for treatments.

Business partners, from left, Tracy Shaw, Lee Ong and Lan Ong at the launch of Hampshire Beauty Clinic, Park Parade, Leigh Park Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 170721-13)

‘The opening celebration was for our clients to say thank you and for the community. It went really well. Lots of our friends and family helped out on the day, and quite a few people turned up and lots of people watched online.

‘We are really grateful for the support.’

Mayor of Havant Cllr Rosy Raines and her consort Graham Raines cut the red ribbon at the ceremony.

Mayor of Havant Cllr Rosy Raines with her consort, Graham Raines at the opening of Hampshire Beauty Clinic in Leigh Park

As part of its opening week, the business also made a donation to the mayor’s chosen charity The RNLI, Hayling Island. It raised £1,080 through a series of collections, donations and raffles.

It is not the only charitable thing the business does, as it regularly gives free eyebrow treatments to chemotherapy patients.

Lee, 47, said: ‘It is good to give people their confidence back.’

Now Lee and Lan have their sights set on training the next generation of semi-permanent make up artists.

Lee said: ‘For the future we hope to be able to train willing and able students. Lan will be starting her training academy for the brightest and best students who want success.’

