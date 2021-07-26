Fareham IT firm Interpro Technology Solutions grows and expands into larger unit next door

Interpro Technology Solutions now owns two units on the Fareham Heights business park as it seeks to futureproof the business for further growth.

The company was handed the keys to the two-storey, 2,000 sq ft unit G1 at the Fareham Heights business park in a ceremony on Friday.

Interpro CEO Mark Abrams, centre, in jacket, CEO Premier Group Adrian Donald, in white shirt, and staff celebrate the office move. Interpro have moved into new offices in Fareham Heights, Wallington, Fareham. The work has been done by Premier Group Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 230721-01)

Interpro is also maintaining its current building less than 100 yards away, the 1,100 sq ft unit F8, which will be used as a store and house a breakout space for staff, with chill areas, games consoles and kitchen facilities.

Founded in 2005 by managing director Mark Abrams, the 17-strong company provides managed outsourced IT support in and around Portsmouth, Southampton, Fareham and Hampshire.

Interpro also specialises in websites, servers, networking, hosted telephone systems, software development and broadband solutions across the UK.

Mark said: ‘We had simply outgrown our existing premises and needed something bigger to house our expanding team as we bring in new expertise and increase services to clients.

Interpro CEO Mark Abrams. Interpro have moved into new offices in Fareham Heights, Wallington, Fareham. The work has been done by Premier Group Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 230721-03)

‘Our new open-plan base has the top-end facilities commensurate with our cutting-edge performance, including bespoke workshops and purpose-built technical areas.

‘We continue to recruit new team members and in order to attract and retain the top talent the provision of exceptional facilities is now very much a prerequisite.

‘We remain very much an open and inclusive company, with the new headquarters reflecting this business ethos.’

The interior fitting out was done to a tight six-week deadline by Interpro client, nationwide design and build specialists Premier Interior Systems, based on the Fort Fareham industrial estate.

Interpro is set to move in during August following the systems and phones installation process.

Acting on the transaction for Interpro was Samuel Flowers of legal firm Clarke Willmott, Andy Hellier of property consultancy Hellier Langston and Martin Parker of Handelsbanken in Portsmouth.

The company boasts 200 clients and works with some of the leading brands on the south coast, including L&S Waste Management, Aquila Air Traffic Management Services, Mary Rose Museum and White Recruitment.

Fareham Heights, off Standard Way, is a modern office development of two-storey units.

