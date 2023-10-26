News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

New restaurant and flats approved for Southsea food capital Albert Road despite prison "cell" bedroom

Portsmouth councillors have approved a new restaurant and flats on Albert Road despite concerns over a prison “cell” bedroom.
By Toby Paine
Published 26th Oct 2023, 11:45 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 11:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Applicant Mr Ting-On Tsui submitted plans to Portsmouth City Council for converting a former printing shop on 63-65 Albert Road into a restaurant/takeaway with accommodation and a terrace on the first floor.

The proposed restaurant will include a bar, kitchen, and seating, operating from 11am to 1pm on Fridays and Saturdays and from 11am to 11pm on other days. The initial plan for the first-floor flat included two bedrooms, one of which lacked a window and relied solely on a skylight.

NOW READ: Major city centre redevelopment given green light

The new restaurant will be built at the site of a former printing shop in 63-65 Albert Road, Southsea. Picture: Google Street View.The new restaurant will be built at the site of a former printing shop in 63-65 Albert Road, Southsea. Picture: Google Street View.
The new restaurant will be built at the site of a former printing shop in 63-65 Albert Road, Southsea. Picture: Google Street View.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillor Hugh Mason gave a deputation on behalf of local resident Oliver Hounslow, a serving officer on the HMS Queen Elizabeth.

He said: “Albert Road is becoming saturated with restaurants and takeaways and this unbalancing the road which is mixed-use.

“Many of these restaurants are not doing well, the response to the pressure on restaurants is that they’re moving to late-night openings. There is already one which is open to 3am and another one to 5am.

“In general he feels that an additional restaurant would be one restaurant too many.”

Councillor Russell Simpson, of Hilsea ward.Councillor Russell Simpson, of Hilsea ward.
Councillor Russell Simpson, of Hilsea ward.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, Councillor Russell Simpson argued that restaurants are not uncommon in the area and highlighted the provision of a flat, indicating that members should be “jumping” to approve the scheme.

In response, Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson emphasised the importance of ensuring habitable living conditions, saying, “I used to lock people up on life sentences for a living and none of the cells that we had didn’t have a window.

“Now we are proposing to allow a bedroom with no window, just a skylight, our job here is to make sure we’re not creating the slums of the future.

SEE ALSO: New vegan cafe Offbeet takes Albert Road by storm

Gerald Vernon-Jackson, of Milton ward. Picture: Sarah Standing (040523-3245)Gerald Vernon-Jackson, of Milton ward. Picture: Sarah Standing (040523-3245)
Gerald Vernon-Jackson, of Milton ward. Picture: Sarah Standing (040523-3245)

“The idea that we could give permission for a flat with a bedroom where we are solely lit from a skylight is a terrible precedent – once you say yes they’ll be queuing up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’m very happy with the restaurant – but on that issue alone I’m going to say no.”

Ultimately, councillors approved a condition requiring that the enclosed bedroom be designated for non-habitable use, along with storage rooms.

Related topics:PortsmouthSouthseaPortsmouth City Council