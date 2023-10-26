Portsmouth City Centre set to be transformed as major redevelopment given green light
The decision was reached in a recent planning committee meeting, with unanimous approval from council members.
The development, covering areas between Hope Street, Charlotte Street, and Commercial Road to the east, is set to transform the northern part of the city centre. It will include residential units, a new public park and 10,000 sq m of commercial space.
The project is planned to be developed in two phases. The first phase will involve the construction of two residential blocks, providing a total of 550 homes, and a public park spanning nearly 7,000 sq m. This phase will replace the former Sainsbury’s location, which currently houses the Pitt Street skatepark.
The second phase will see the remaining 1,750 homes and an additional 10,000 sq m of commercial space across ten different plots. This part of the development will require the demolition of all buildings on the 11.3-hectare site, except for St Agatha’s Church.
Commenting on the application, Nelson ward councillor Lee Hunt, cabinet member for resources, said the project is about “moving Portsmouth forward”.
“This is going to be a UK first, the proposal here should evolve into one of the most sustainable districts in the UK and intends to be inclusive, biodiverse and eco-friendly for its community and visitors.
“It’s the council’s aspiration for sustainable communities, better connectivity and greener travel.
“We have all decided that house building has to be a priority for the next ten years.”
Councillor Judith Smyth, while supporting Hunt’s enthusiasm, called for the committee to revisit matters related to biodiversity, building materials, and colours.
She said: “I don’t want more conversations with people I have in the street who say the materials are horrible – I get that quite a lot.”
Towards the end of the meeting committee members approved a motion expressing their wish to assess requests for discharging planning conditions concerning building materials.
Work is also being carried out to build a new city centre bus lane and junction, which is due to be completed by the summer of 2024.