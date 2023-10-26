Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The decision was reached in a recent planning committee meeting, with unanimous approval from council members.

The development, covering areas between Hope Street, Charlotte Street, and Commercial Road to the east, is set to transform the northern part of the city centre. It will include residential units, a new public park and 10,000 sq m of commercial space.

NOW READ: Council confirms city centre lane closure

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An artist's impression of the proposed City Centre North development in Portsmouth. Picture: Portsmouth City Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project is planned to be developed in two phases. The first phase will involve the construction of two residential blocks, providing a total of 550 homes, and a public park spanning nearly 7,000 sq m. This phase will replace the former Sainsbury’s location, which currently houses the Pitt Street skatepark.

The second phase will see the remaining 1,750 homes and an additional 10,000 sq m of commercial space across ten different plots. This part of the development will require the demolition of all buildings on the 11.3-hectare site, except for St Agatha’s Church.

Commenting on the application, Nelson ward councillor Lee Hunt, cabinet member for resources, said the project is about “moving Portsmouth forward”.

“This is going to be a UK first, the proposal here should evolve into one of the most sustainable districts in the UK and intends to be inclusive, biodiverse and eco-friendly for its community and visitors.

City centre north site map. Picture: Portsmouth City Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s the council’s aspiration for sustainable communities, better connectivity and greener travel.

“We have all decided that house building has to be a priority for the next ten years.”

SEE ALSO: Cascades shopping centre welcomes new sweet shop

Councillor Judith Smyth, while supporting Hunt’s enthusiasm, called for the committee to revisit matters related to biodiversity, building materials, and colours.

An artist's impression of the proposed City Centre North public park in Portsmouth

She said: “I don’t want more conversations with people I have in the street who say the materials are horrible – I get that quite a lot.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Towards the end of the meeting committee members approved a motion expressing their wish to assess requests for discharging planning conditions concerning building materials.