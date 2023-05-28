With summer fast approaching, those with green fingers will be wanting to get their gardens into tip-top shape.

Across Portsmouth and the surrounding area, we are fortunate to have so many garden centres, with plants, trees and flowers to get your garden back to its best.

But what do shoppers make of each one, and which is apparently the best to go to?

Here is a complete list of the best garden centres in our area, ranked according to Google reviews.

1 . Rose Clover, Southsea Rose Clover, Southsea, has a Google rating of 5 with 90 reviews. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

2 . Lincoln Green Nursery, Denmead Lincoln Green Nursery, Denmead, has a Google rating of 4.8 with 17 reviews. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3 . Alver Valley Garden Centre, Gosport Opening in April 2022, the Alver Valley Garden Centre has a Google rating of 4.5 stars from 497 reviews. Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

4 . Keydell Nurseries, Horndean The exterior of Keydell Nurseries. Picture: Google Street View Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

