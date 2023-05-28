News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair

Nine of the best garden centres in Portsmouth and beyond to get you ready for summer - according to Google reviews

With summer fast approaching, those with green fingers will be wanting to get their gardens into tip-top shape.
By David George
Published 28th May 2023, 15:43 BST
Updated 28th May 2023, 15:43 BST

Across Portsmouth and the surrounding area, we are fortunate to have so many garden centres, with plants, trees and flowers to get your garden back to its best.

SEE ALSO: 13 pictures of Portsmouth from 1978 - which were rediscovered at a car boot sale

But what do shoppers make of each one, and which is apparently the best to go to?

Here is a complete list of the best garden centres in our area, ranked according to Google reviews.

Rose Clover, Southsea, has a Google rating of 5 with 90 reviews.

1. Rose Clover, Southsea

Rose Clover, Southsea, has a Google rating of 5 with 90 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Lincoln Green Nursery, Denmead, has a Google rating of 4.8 with 17 reviews.

2. Lincoln Green Nursery, Denmead

Lincoln Green Nursery, Denmead, has a Google rating of 4.8 with 17 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Opening in April 2022, the Alver Valley Garden Centre has a Google rating of 4.5 stars from 497 reviews.

3. Alver Valley Garden Centre, Gosport

Opening in April 2022, the Alver Valley Garden Centre has a Google rating of 4.5 stars from 497 reviews. Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
The exterior of Keydell Nurseries. Picture: Google Street View

4. Keydell Nurseries, Horndean

The exterior of Keydell Nurseries. Picture: Google Street View Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:PortsmouthGoogle