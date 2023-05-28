Nine of the best garden centres in Portsmouth and beyond to get you ready for summer - according to Google reviews
With summer fast approaching, those with green fingers will be wanting to get their gardens into tip-top shape.
Across Portsmouth and the surrounding area, we are fortunate to have so many garden centres, with plants, trees and flowers to get your garden back to its best.
But what do shoppers make of each one, and which is apparently the best to go to?
Here is a complete list of the best garden centres in our area, ranked according to Google reviews.
Page 1 of 3