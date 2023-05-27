13 pictures of Portsmouth from 1978 - which were rediscovered at a car boot sale
One man’s rubbish is another man’s treasure – or so the saying goes.
Certainly, that old adage rings true when it comes to car boot sales, which remain hugely popular in Portsmouth as people sell their unwanted goods to willing homes.
Recently, local photographer Karl Bailey went to one of the city’s car boots and stumbled across these incredible old photos.
The pictures below are from a collection of images belonging to Portsmouth Camera Club – dating back to 1978.
From Commercial Road to Portsdown Hill, take a walk back through history with these sensational snaps.
