13 pictures of Portsmouth from 1978 - which were rediscovered at a car boot sale

One man’s rubbish is another man’s treasure – or so the saying goes.
By David George
Published 27th May 2023, 11:12 BST
Updated 27th May 2023, 11:12 BST

Certainly, that old adage rings true when it comes to car boot sales, which remain hugely popular in Portsmouth as people sell their unwanted goods to willing homes.

Recently, local photographer Karl Bailey went to one of the city’s car boots and stumbled across these incredible old photos.

The pictures below are from a collection of images belonging to Portsmouth Camera Club – dating back to 1978.

From Commercial Road to Portsdown Hill, take a walk back through history with these sensational snaps.

Local photographer, Karl Bailey had an unexpected find at a local car boot sale, a collection of images from Portsmouth Camera Club dating back to 1978. Picture: Portsmouth Camera Club

1. Portsmouth in 1978

Local photographer, Karl Bailey had an unexpected find at a local car boot sale, a collection of images from Portsmouth Camera Club dating back to 1978. Picture: Portsmouth Camera Club Photo: Portsmouth Camera Club

Local photographer, Karl Bailey had an unexpected find at a local car boot sale, a collection of images from Portsmouth Camera Club dating back to 1978. Picture: Portsmouth Camera Club

2. Portsmouth in 1978

Local photographer, Karl Bailey had an unexpected find at a local car boot sale, a collection of images from Portsmouth Camera Club dating back to 1978. Picture: Portsmouth Camera Club Photo: Portsmouth Camera Club

Local photographer, Karl Bailey had an unexpected find at a local car boot sale, a collection of images from Portsmouth Camera Club dating back to 1978. Picture: Portsmouth Camera Club

3. Portsmouth in 1978

Local photographer, Karl Bailey had an unexpected find at a local car boot sale, a collection of images from Portsmouth Camera Club dating back to 1978. Picture: Portsmouth Camera Club Photo: Portsmouth Camera Club

Local photographer, Karl Bailey had an unexpected find at a local car boot sale, a collection of images from Portsmouth Camera Club dating back to 1978. Picture: Portsmouth Camera Club

4. Portsmouth in 1978

Local photographer, Karl Bailey had an unexpected find at a local car boot sale, a collection of images from Portsmouth Camera Club dating back to 1978. Picture: Portsmouth Camera Club Photo: Portsmouth Camera Club

