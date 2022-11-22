Numerous Portsmouth Wetherspoon pubs have been given awards for their toilets
SEE inside two of the Portsmouth Wetherspoon pubs that have received an award for their toilets.
Eleven Wetherspoon pubs in and around Portsmouth, have won awards for the quality and standards of their toilets in the Loo of the Year Awards 2022.
Some of the winners include the Sir John Baker in London Road, North End; The Sir Alec Rose in Port Solent; The Crown Inn in West Street, Fareham; The Parchment Makers in Park Road, Havant; and The Denmead Queen in London Road, Waterlooville which have all been awarded with the Platinum recognition.
The awards are judged on a criteria that looks at the décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand-washing and drying equipment and overall management.
The Isambard Kingdom Brunel in Guildhall Walk, The John Jacques in Fratton, The Lord Arthur Lee in West Street, Fareham, The First Post in Cosham High Street, The Star in Gosport High Street and The Lord Palmerston in Palmerston Road, Southsea have each been awarded with a gold rating.
The Sir John Baker manager, Cheryl Green, said: ‘We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.’
Toilets can receive numerous levels of rating which include either silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond with unacceptable toilets not being graded at all by the judges.
The Loo of the Year Awards 2022 managing director, Becky Wall, said: ‘The toilets at the 11 pubs have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained. The pubs deserve their awards.’