Some of the winners include the Sir John Baker in London Road, North End; The Sir Alec Rose in Port Solent; The Crown Inn in West Street, Fareham; The Parchment Makers in Park Road, Havant; and The Denmead Queen in London Road, Waterlooville which have all been awarded with the Platinum recognition.

The awards are judged on a criteria that looks at the décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand-washing and drying equipment and overall management.

The John Jacques in Fratton Road

The Sir John Baker manager, Cheryl Green, said: ‘We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

The John Jacques in Fratton Road

The Loo of the Year Awards 2022 managing director, Becky Wall, said: ‘The toilets at the 11 pubs have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained. The pubs deserve their awards.’

The Isambard Kingdom Brunel