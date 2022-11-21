The six goals, which were scored by Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Stirling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish, saw fans across the country fuelled with excitement as they supported their home country.

Amongst the thousands of fans was a group of supporters, kitted out with England tops and flags, who attended the Legends Lounge at Fratton Park to watch the first of many games this year.

England fans come to the Legends Lounge at Portsmouth FC on Monday, November 21 to watch the England v Iran World Cup match.

Jean Jerome, Fratton, said: ‘We are born and bred Pompey people, we support Pompey and we wanted to support the England team as well.’

Stephen said: ‘We are really buzzing, it was a brilliant half. It is a great day for young Bellingham – 19 years old and he has just scored his first goal.’

There has been, however, a huge amount of controversy surrounding the whereabouts that the World Cup is taking place this year, with a large number of football fans disagreeing with Qatar being allowed to host the event.

England fans come to the Legends Lounge at Portsmouth FC on Monday, November 21 to watch the England v Iran World Cup match.

Stephen Johnson said: ‘I hate it. When I heard about Qatar holding the event, I had to pinch myself.

‘I hope we win thought and come back to England unscathed. We can come back from this as winners.’

England fans come to the Legends Lounge at Portsmouth FC on Monday, November 21 to watch the England v Iran World Cup match.

John said: ‘I think it is wrong that it is being held there. It is corrupt because we had a massive chance to host it and then all of a sudden they are.

‘I did say it would be six three but the result we got is a great result but I thought we would do a little bit better. They let their defence down in the second half, but it is the same every time.’

Tony said: ‘We did what we had to do. It was a brilliant performance and hopefully it will continue.

‘Our biggest game will be against Wales, that will be the deciding match.

England fans come to the Legends Lounge at Portsmouth FC on Monday, November 21 to watch the England v Iran World Cup match.

‘It was a great game but with no atmosphere. You couldn’t hear the England fans singing and cheering. It shouldn’t be held in that country if they aren’t prepared for the fans properly.’

‘They’ve done us very proud.’

Harvey’s dad, Allan, said: ‘They’ve go to press the whole way, 90 minutes you want goal after goal after goal.’

The next game for the England team will be against the USA on November 25, which has got football fans in high anticipation of the outcome.

England fans come to the Legends Lounge at Portsmouth FC on Monday, November 21 to watch the England v Iran World Cup match.