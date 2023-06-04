‘If it has not got a bell, it is not a Chantelle’

So read the famed catchphrase of Chantelle Originals in Southsea, which for decades and for generations of girls produced dresses for ‘best’, all with a little bell in the design.

But the bell has now tolled for the shop itself, with owner Jane McLean deciding it is time to retire after almost 40 years.

Saturday saw the shop open for the last time, a morning session that saw fabric and trimmings being sold off as part of clearance.

When the store announced its closure nearby shopkeepers and many News readers paid tribute to its longevity and quality of its dresses, describing the development as a loss to Elm Grove.

