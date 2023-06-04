News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Everything you need to know about Epsom Derby Day
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Met Office forecast hottest day of the year with 26°C temperatures
Odeon cinema to close several UK branches within days - full list
This Morning editor asks for ‘respite’ after Phillip Schofield scandal

One of Southsea's longest-standing shops finally closes its doors

‘If it has not got a bell, it is not a Chantelle’
By Tom Morton
Published 4th Jun 2023, 13:55 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2023, 13:55 BST

So read the famed catchphrase of Chantelle Originals in Southsea, which for decades and for generations of girls produced dresses for ‘best’, all with a little bell in the design.

But the bell has now tolled for the shop itself, with owner Jane McLean deciding it is time to retire after almost 40 years.

Saturday saw the shop open for the last time, a morning session that saw fabric and trimmings being sold off as part of clearance.

When the store announced its closure nearby shopkeepers and many News readers paid tribute to its longevity and quality of its dresses, describing the development as a loss to Elm Grove.

NOW READ: 13 shops in Portsmouth which have closed down

Chantelle Originals, on the corner of Elm Grove and Grove Road South in Southsea Picture: Keith Woodland (030621-11)

1. Pictured is: Exterior view Picture: Keith Woodland (030621-11)

Chantelle Originals, on the corner of Elm Grove and Grove Road South in Southsea Picture: Keith Woodland (030621-11) Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
(030621-1)

2. Now empty

(030621-1) Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
The well-known sign (030621-21)

3. 'If it has not got a bell - it is not a Chantelle'

The well-known sign (030621-21) Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
(030621-6)

4. Fabric and trimmings

(030621-6) Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:SouthseaPortsmouth