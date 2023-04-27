Chantelle Originals in Elm Grove, Southsea has clothes generations of girls with bespoke, handmade dresses and is a well known landmark in the area.

In a statement posted to Facebook on April 18, owner Helen Jane McClean said: ‘After many memorable years in business, it’s sadly time I retire and have some time for me. I’m sad to be closing the shop, but I’ve so many happy memories I’ll be leaving with, having dressed generations of families and their children.

‘I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone for your custom over the many years in business, I’ve loved being a part of your memories and hope my dresses continue to be passed to generations and siblings as they have done.’

The post was met with hundreds of comments from people sharing their memories of treasured clothing bought from Chantelle Originals.

A shopkeeper from nearby ballet clothing shop Stage Door said: ‘Jane’s been there for many years – we recycle our boxes to Jane. We will miss her. She’s a lovely lady and it’s a beautiful shop – we have bought products from her in the past. If you wanted a certain dress, she’d make that to order. They’re very pretty and very detailed.’

Southsea Deli owner Daniel Lowland, who has live in Portsmouth for 15 years, said: ‘It’s a very quirky, interesting independent business. It’s a one-off. The owner is lovely. She’s a good customer and a lovely lady. I’d say she’s a local legend. It’s sad to see it go because it’s got such a long history here.’

Mayfields Funerals funeral director Ryan Maxwell recalled working on the shop as a trainee electrician in the 1980s as part of a youth training scheme. Ryan added: ‘I’m always amazed when I go past and find it still standing as I was left to my own devices. I obviously managed to do it right because it has never burned down. It’s a landmark in Southsea and the lady who runs it always walks past looking absolutely immaculate. Everyone knows where Chantelle’s is because it’s been there such a long time.’

Fellow Mayfield’s funeral director Lucy Thomasson said: ‘I’ve got memories of going past in the 80s. I’m hoping they don’t change the structure of the actual face of the shop, whoever takes it on. it will be a big loss to Elm Grove. I’ve always admired the dresses as I’ve walked past.’

Over the years, the shop has made dresses for special occasions such as weddings, christenings and communions as well as for everyday wear. The shop is currently selling off remaining stock – with items on display in the window at reduced rates – and will next open on Saturday at 10.30am.