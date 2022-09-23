Opening date announced for new Canadian restaurant Tim Hortons on A27 at Chichester Retail Park
A WELL-ESTABLISHED North American restaurant chain is opening a new location on the A27.
Tim Hortons has announced customers can try out their new outlet and drive-thru next Thursday at 7am.
The first customer to be served at the Chichester Retail Park location will be offered free drinks for a whole year – two medium beverages a day excluding bottled.
A free breakfast meal – a main, a hash brown, and a small hot drink or orange juice – will be given to the first 100 visitors.
Kevin Hydes, chief commercial officer of Tim Hortons in the UK, said: ‘Due to popular demand from fans over the years, we are over the moon to be making our mark on the South Coast and bringing our first-class offering to the local community in Chichester.
‘As a brand, we are continuing to pursue our plans for growth, with the aim of reaching our fans all across the U.K., and so this opening is an important step in our expansion.’
The popular Canadian franchise specialises in coffee and other food items, including Timbits Iced Capps, freshly basked donuts, and crispy chicken sandwiches.
Opening times are from 6am to midnight, seven days a week, with drive-thru, dine-in and takeaway options.
‘Chichester is a wonderful area with a special flair, and we can’t wait to cement Tim Hortons go-to spot within the local community,’ Mr Hydes added.
‘Our team is getting ready to celebrate the launch with an exciting range of promotions and giveaways, so make sure to come down and join us on opening day.’