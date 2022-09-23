Tim Hortons has announced customers can try out their new outlet and drive-thru next Thursday at 7am.

The first customer to be served at the Chichester Retail Park location will be offered free drinks for a whole year – two medium beverages a day excluding bottled.

Popular Canadian franchise Tim Hortons is opening a new restaurant on the A27, which has drive-thru, takeaway and dine-in options. Picture: Tim Hortons.

A free breakfast meal – a main, a hash brown, and a small hot drink or orange juice – will be given to the first 100 visitors.

Kevin Hydes, chief commercial officer of Tim Hortons in the UK, said: ‘Due to popular demand from fans over the years, we are over the moon to be making our mark on the South Coast and bringing our first-class offering to the local community in Chichester.

‘As a brand, we are continuing to pursue our plans for growth, with the aim of reaching our fans all across the U.K., and so this opening is an important step in our expansion.’

The popular Canadian franchise specialises in coffee and other food items, including Timbits Iced Capps, freshly basked donuts, and crispy chicken sandwiches.

The first person to arrive at the restaurant gets given free drinks for a year. Picture: Tim Hortons.

Opening times are from 6am to midnight, seven days a week, with drive-thru, dine-in and takeaway options.

‘Chichester is a wonderful area with a special flair, and we can’t wait to cement Tim Hortons go-to spot within the local community,’ Mr Hydes added.