Pavers Foundation donates £1,100 to Hannah's Holiday Home

The Pavers Foundation has donated £1,160 to Hannah’s Holiday Home Appeal on behalf of Pam Bickerton, Peter Wilkes and the team at Pavers Stansted Park.

The funding was donated through the foundation’s employee-led grant initiative, and as a result of the store’s performance, which saw money being awarded to the team, they were able to donate cash to a charity of their choice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edwina Callow, Pavers store manager Peter Wilkes, Pam Marshall from Hannahs Holiday Home, Pavers assistant manager Pam Bickerton,and Anita Stoakes from Pavers Stansted Park

The Pavers Foundation encourages charitable giving to good causes nominated by colleagues in every area of the business.

The team thanked the Pavers Foundation for donating to the cause on their behalf.

They said: ‘We were so thankful for getting accepted for a grant. The money we’re able to donate to Hannah’s Holiday Appeal will definitely make a difference and give children suffering from long

term illness and their close family the respite they deserve.’

Hannah’s Holiday Home will use the money to maintain their three holiday homes across the country, which offer respite stays free of charge to cancer patients and their families.

Pam Marshall from the charity thanked the foundation for their support: ‘We were truly overwhelmed to receive the call to pop in and collect such a wonderful amount. This figure will go towards supporting so many more

children with cancer and their families this year. We have 145 families booked in so far ready to have a fun and happy, memory making break away.

‘To be able to escape hospital and reunite and just be together as a family again is just what the whole family really needs. We are very grateful for this and wish to pass on our thanks to everyone.’

Mrs Marshall started the charity in memory of her daughter Hannah Westbrook, who died aged 10 in 2005 from Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The charity has now welcomed thousands of families to a much-needed respite break.