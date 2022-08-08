Firefighters from across the Portsmouth area rushed to extinguish the blaze in Chedworth Crescent on Saturday.

Resident Ray Lamont, 70, said he initially heard a loud bang before seeing the smoke.

He told The News: ‘We could just hear loud music at first, then we could hear a smoke alarm ringing over the music.

‘Then we heard a loud bang and the back window of the house had blown out.’

Mr Lamont said residents had run onto the road in a panic, and could hear people ‘screaming’.

He said the building was ‘well alight’ by 5.30pm, and the roof ‘went up like a baked bean can’.

‘The roof had set alight and one of my friends said they could see the smoke from the motorway,’ he added.

Partner Julie Lamont, a night carer, said she heard the commotion while sat in the garden.

The 60-year-old added: ‘I heard what sounded like an explosion, similar to a firework.’

Two families are believed have been living in the house.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) reported no major injuries.

Mr Lamont said the situation went on for hours and the road was taped off.

‘The street was full of people and everyone was distressed,’ he added.

‘My wife couldn’t go to sleep afterwards because she was so scared.

‘Every house at the end of the road could have been alight.’

Ms Lamont added: ‘It was horrendous out there, it was just sheer panic from everyone - absolutely horrific.

‘My whole body was burnt up from the heat.

‘Smoke was pouring out of that house, it was just awful.

‘The smoke was still in the air yesterday. Fingers crossed nothing like this happens again.’

The blaze is believed to have started from a candle.

One person suffered from smoke inhalation injuries, and a burn to the hand.

A HIWFRS statement said crews from Cosham, Southsea, Havant, Waterlooville, and Basingstoke attended the scene – the fire spreading across four properties.

They added: ‘Eight breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, an aerial ladder platform, and two positive pressure ventilation fans were used to fight the blaze.