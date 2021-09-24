Long queues at the Shell garage in Hilsea Picture: Tom Cotterill

Hundreds of people have been queueing all day to fill up at the Shell outlet in London Road, as garages across the area struggle to cope with soaring demand and dwindling fuel.

Now drivers stuck on the forecourt in Hilsea have told The News people need to stop panicking.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Long queues at Shell garage in Hilsea this morning. Picture: Tom Cotterill

Stephen Bailey, a delivery driver from Northern Parade, Hilsea, said he had been struggling all day for fuel.

The 64-year-old said: ‘Everyone is just panicking. I’m a delivery driver and need the fuel. I’ve been to Southampton and Gosport today and there are queues everywhere.

‘It’s a bit like when people were panicking to buy toilet roll and pasta during the first lockdown. People need to stop.’

SEE ALSO: These petrol stations have shut their forecourts

Long queues at Shell petrol station in Goldsmith Avenue Picture: Mike Cooter (240921)

Brian Trilbya, another delivery driver from Copnor, was also frustrated by the queues.

He said: ‘At about 10pm last night I said, “oh my god there are going to be queues”. And then this morning, there they were.

‘The queues are everywhere. Farlington is out. It’s unbelievable.

‘I have been round and round here and up and down the Eastern Road, trying to find somewhere to refuel. The diesel is out at loads of places.’

He added: ‘I bet half the people don’t even need the fuel. They’re probably only using the cars for the school run but they’re going in and just getting full tanks because they’re panicking.’

Melanie Palmer, of Cosham, blamed the media for causing all the hysteria.

The 45-year-old said: ‘I think it’s just ridiculous. I am only coming in because I’m low on fuel. I normally fill up at the weekend anyway.